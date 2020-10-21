Track repairs completed in King Jack Park

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri trolley is seeing some upgrades to its route.

Track repairs have been completed to the circuit in Webb City’s King Jack Park.

Issues with the Polar Express last Fall led city workers to identify tracks in need of replacement and repair.

The City Council earmarked $25,000 for the project – which also attracted some private support.

Carl Francis, WC City Administrator, said, “The SW Railroad Association donated another $10,000 to make sure some additional one, the priority ones that needed replaced all got replaced.”

City workers say that while current operations are at a standstill due to coronavirus protocols, the track and the trolley are in good shape for the next event.