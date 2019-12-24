TP&L picks Parsons for distribution location

PARSONS, Ks. — A railroad rehabilitation project is paving the way for new industry in Labette County.

New improvements are sparking interest in the Parsons area.

Brad Ream, Great Plain Industrial Park Director, said, “This used to be the heartbeat of Parsons, we are intending to bring it back to that point.”

“We were approached about being a possible distribution site for wind energy components.”

TP&L Management Solutions has chosen Great Plains Industrial Park as its newest distribution location.

“As you are seeing development in the Four States area for wind farms, we are a perfect location for that.”

The company will distribute wind turbine components from the industrial park.

Lonie Addis, Labette County Commissioner, said, “When these are built there is almost an immediate impact.”

“About 1.64 million dollars from KDOT came out of the economic development fund. With TP&L’s location here at our site to really facilitate job growth and economic development in Labette county and in the region,” said Reams.

With quick access to U.S. 400 and its connections to other highways, trucks can leave great plains and reach their destination in no time.

“Here we would be the eastern most point of their network and it facilitates any of the growth going on in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.”

Crews are already making rail improvements.

“We have a really tight schedule, the first loaded train is supposed to come in the first week of February.

That’s a 6 week project.

“It’s always been kind of a self sustaining and we think it will happen again here in the near future.”