Toys for Tots accepting donations until December 20th.

by: Savanna Cyr

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County volunteers are helping the Marine Corps collect Christmas presents for children this year.

Several people in the community are gathering donations for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Children living in Jasper, Newton, and McDonald Counties will receive gifts from the program.

Donations are accepted until December 20th.

To find the nearest drop-off toy location near you, follow the link below.

https://newton-mo.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

