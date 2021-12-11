Tornadoes tear through several states

More than 70 people are feared dead after more than 22 tornadoes tore through five states.

Kentucky was hit the hardest Friday night.

The Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says a large tornado may have killed at least 70 people.

The Governor says the damage spans for more than 200 miles hitting ten or more counties in the state.

Saturday the Governor declared a state of emergency in multiple western Kentucky counties.

Search and rescue teams spent the day combing through rubble looking for survivors.

In Illinois at least six people were killed at an Amazon Delivery Facility Friday night.

The facility collapsed after a suspected tornado hit the building trapping multiple people inside.

Authorities spent the day searching the debris for survivors.

Crews are still working to get a count of how many people were inside the warehouse before it collapsed.

In Arkansas two people were killed from last night’s tornadoes.

One tornado hit the “Monette Manor Nursing Home” killing one and trapping 20 people inside the collapsed building.

Tornadoes moved through St. Louis killing at least two people.

In rural Saint Charles County one person died and two were injured when buildings collapsed.

Today the National Weather Service sent teams to survey damage in St. Louis and Saint Charles county.

Sunday Governor Mike Parson’s will tour the storm damage.

In Tennessee three storm related deaths were reported.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated a level three state of emergency.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in several counties.