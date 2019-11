(KSN/KODE) — Three counties in the KSN/KODE viewing are under a Tornado Watch until Midnight.

Barry, Lawrence, and Dade counties are in the watch (in yellow), along with several other counties to the east of our viewing area.

A tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for a brief tornado to form.

