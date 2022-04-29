FOUR STATE REGION – A Tornado Watch has been issued for several central and southeast Kansas counties until 11:00pm Friday.

Southwest Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma are not currently in the watch.

Wind and hail are the main threats with the system, with a small tornado risk as well.







This is part of a incoming storm system that will form in central Kansas late this afternoon and early evening and approach our far western counties by 11:00pm.

Possible radar by 11:00pm Friday.

Storms will then approach the immediate Joplin metro by 1:00am – 3:00 am.

This system has put our area under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather (orange), with more counties in the SLIGHT risk (yellow) as well.

Our meteorologists encourage you to stay alert and safe through the overnight hours by making sure you have a way to get weather alerts that will wake you up if you’re in any danger from approaching storms.

You can do that by downloading our weather app for both Apple and Android.