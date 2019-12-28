TORNADO WATCH until 10pm for most of the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 10 pm for all southwest Missouri counties in our viewing area, all northeast Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, and northwest Arkansas.

Bourbon, Crawford, and Cherokee counties in southeast Kansas are also under the watch until 10pm.

A strong line of storms has developed and is pushing eastward into the western edges of our viewing area.

