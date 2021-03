(KSNF/KODE) — A Tornado Watch is in effect for counties in southwest Missouri, northeast Oklahoma, and northwest Arkansas.

A WATCH means atmospheric conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

Remember, it takes many ingredients in the atmosphere to come together so a tornado is possible for the counties in RED.

Stay weather aware this St. Patrick’s Day!