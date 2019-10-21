TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of Southwest Missouri

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southwest and south-central Missouri.

Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 10:20 PM until 5:00 AM.

* Primary threats include A few tornadoes possible Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.

Extensive squall line forming from east-central Oklahoma to southeast Kansas should further consolidate and accelerate east-northeast across parts of southern Missouri overnight. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be the main hazards. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles North and south of a line from 5 miles west northwest of Joplin MO to 50 miles east southeast of Fort Leonard Wood MO.

REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.