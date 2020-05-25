TORNADO WATCH issued for NE Oklahoma until Midnight

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A Tornado Watch has been issued for Ottawa, Craig, Mayes, and Delaware County until 12:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 25th, 2020.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to produce a tornado in the highlighted areas.

Due to the southerly winds bringing in warm temperatures and sufficient moisture and with the incoming cold front, conditions are favorable for shower and thunderstorm development. Since wind shear has veered, conditions are met to produce a brief tornado in northeast Oklahoma in the next hour or so.

Stay tuned to KODE & KSN for live updates on weather watches and warnings.