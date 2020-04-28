Closings
TORNADO WATCH: For the Four State Region until 11pm

(KSNF/KODE) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 11 P.M. tonight.

The watch effects almost the entire Four States Region. Damaging wind gusts and large hail remain the main threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Kansas Counties in the Watch:

  • Bourbon
  • Cherokee
  • Crawford
  • Labette
  • Neosho
  • Montogomery
  • Wilson
  • Chautauqua
  • Elk

Missouri Counties in the Watch:

  • Barry
  • Barton
  • Jasper
  • Lawrence
  • McDonald
  • Newton
  • Vernon

Oklahoma Counties in the Watch:

  • Ottawa
  • Delaware
  • Mayes
  • Craig

Arkansas Counties in the Watch:

  • Benton

More counties outside the immediate Four State Region are also included in the Watch.

Much of the Four States are under a Moderate (red) or Enhanced (orange) Risk for severe weather.

Our KSNF/KODE mobile weather app is available for download on both Apple and AndroidIt will alert you to any severe storm that is near you.

You can also follow storms on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar.

