TORNADO WATCH: For the Four State Region until 11pm

(KSNF/KODE) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 11 P.M. tonight.

The watch effects almost the entire Four States Region. Damaging wind gusts and large hail remain the main threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Kansas Counties in the Watch:

Bourbon

Cherokee

Crawford

Labette

Neosho

Montogomery

Wilson

Chautauqua

Elk

Missouri Counties in the Watch:

Barry

Barton

Jasper

Lawrence

McDonald

Newton

Vernon

Oklahoma Counties in the Watch:

Ottawa

Delaware

Mayes

Craig

Arkansas Counties in the Watch:

Benton

More counties outside the immediate Four State Region are also included in the Watch.

Much of the Four States are under a Moderate (red) or Enhanced (orange) Risk for severe weather.

