Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

TORNADO WATCH for most of the Four State viewing area until 10 P.M. Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSN/KODE): The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for most of the Four States until 10:00 P.M. Monday.

The area highlighted in yellow shows a probability of 10% or greater of EF-2 to EF-5 strength tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

The Enhanced Risk (orange) is for most of our KSN/KODE viewing area.

Enhanced Risk (orange) and Slight Risk (yellow)
  • Timing: 4:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Very large hail possible (baseball/softball size)
  • Tornadoes — highest chance near the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri state lines
  • Damaging wind gusts

Download our mobile app for both Android and Apple for weather updates. You can following the storms on radar and it will alert you when a sever storm is near you.

Follow along on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar, as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories