(KSNF/KODE) — A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for the counties in yellow until 6pm tonight.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 3pm for the counties in pink.

Watches – Severe TStorm (pink) until 3pm, Tornado (yellow) until 6pm

This means elements of the atmosphere are coming together to potentially produce severe storms and a brief tornado this afternoon and evening.

Our weather app will let you know when a storm is near you.