SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Cedar and Vernon counties until 2:15pm.

SEEK SHELTER NOW!

A Severe Thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was 8 miles east of Sheldon, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Tornado Warning until 2:15pm

El Dorado Springs and surrounding communities should take shelter away from doors and windows now.

