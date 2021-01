This Tornado Warning has expired.

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A storm capable of producing a tornado is west-southwest of Exeter, heading northeast toward Cassville.

BARRY COUNTY is under a tornado warning until 5:15pm.

Right now it is radar indicated and nothing has touched down.

SEEK SHELTER NOW!

Interior room

Away from doors and windows

