Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas; 3 injured

by: The Associated Press

A vehicle lies upside down among other debris after a tornado Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Jonesboro Municipal Airport in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.

Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S. Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa. 

