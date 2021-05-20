Tornado exhibit returns for short stint at Spiva Center for the Arts

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A 10th anniversary photo exhibit is on display at the Spiva Center for the Arts.

It’s called, “Dear World: From Joplin with Love” and was originally put together the year after the tornado in 2011.

With Saturday as the 10-year mark of that day, officials decided to put it back on display in Spiva’s main gallery.

“The photographer was Robert X Fogarty and this was a concept of his that he’s done in numerous places, first in New Orleans after Hurricane Kantrina,” said Shaun Conroy, Spiva Center For the Arts Exhibits Director.

The exhibit is on display through Sunday.