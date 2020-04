Delaware and Mayes Counties in Oklahoma are under a tornado warning until 7 PM Tuesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Barton, Lawrence, Dade and Vernon Counties until 7:15 PM Tuesday. Eastern Jasper County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15 PM, this does NOT include the City of Joplin.

Newton County is under a Sever Thunderstorm Warning until 7 PM Tuesday.