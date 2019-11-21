Topeka Correctional Facility forced to move inmates after gas leak

Joplin fire fighters respond to nearly 40 calls Wednesday, one of which required EMS to resuscitate a dog.The Joplin Fire Department's "A" shift responded to 37 incidents yesterday, including two working structure fires.This is from a fire that's under investigation for arson on Galena Avenue.METS responded to the fire and worked to resuscitate a dog that was found on the kitchen floor.The animal is now with a local vet recovering.

This house fire happened just after 10 last night.Six apparatus' were called for a two story house with fire coming from the front door and windows. Residents nearby say no one lived in the home.The cause of both fires are under investigation.