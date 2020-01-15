Top 10 Consumer Complaints of 2019 According to Attorney General Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As of 2019, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office received 111,530 consumer complaints. The Consumer Complaint Unit received 67,964 complaints and the No-Call Unit received 43,566 complaints.

The top 10 consumer complaints in 2019 by industry were:

No-Call Complaints (43,566) Solicitations/Publications/Subscriptions (2,171) Financial (1,503) Automotive (1,500) Retail (1,210) Online Services/Technology (1,144) Real Estate/Construction (1,136) Timeshares (985) Health (747) Identity Theft (504)

“The Attorney General’s Office strives to be a fierce advocate for Missouri consumers, and the Consumer Protection Section works every single day to mediate complaints between consumers and businesses and go after fraudulent businesses or individuals whenever possible,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “From suing prolific robocallers to going after crooked contractors, taking action against scammers kept us busy in 2019 and will remain a top priority of the Attorney General’s Office in 2020 and beyond.”

For 2018 top complaints, they can be found by clicking here!

Consumers who wish to file a complaint can do so online at ago.mo.gov or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at +1 800-392-8222