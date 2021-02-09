Top 10 consumer complains of 2020

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — It’s everything from retail scams to phony charities. And it adds up to 116,000 consumer complaints in Missouri last year.

Gary Stubblefield, Carl Junction, said, “I think the age old rule is if it sounds too good to be true – it probably isn’t true.”

Gary Stubblefield of Carl Junction knows when money is on the line to check up on the details ahead of time.

“I personally received an email wanting bitcoin.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s office gets tens of thousands of complaints a year – problems ranging from timeshare resale issues to pandemic price gouging. Worries over the coronavirus could put some residents at risk, according to Charlotte Foust with the Area Agency on Aging.

Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging, said, “When the pandemic started last spring there were a lot of pandemic related scams – people trying to get into someone’s home, to, under the guise of offering in home services due to the pandemic.”

Health related claims come in number 10 on the top complaints of 2020. Issues with travel and timeshares are next, followed by real estate & construction complaints – like worthless home warranties, communications, technology, and online services, and price gouging.

https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/top-10-user-complaints

The top five includes automotive complaints, retail and wholesale, like defective products, financial issues, and problems with solicitations, publications and subscriptions, including false promises of covid cures. But the biggest numbers by far to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at illegal telemarketing and violations of the No Call List – more than 34,000.