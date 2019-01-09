Tonight at Carthage city council

The Carthage mayor appoints a new council member to a position that has been vacant since last summer.

Ray West is now the councilman of Ward 2. The Pittsburg native says after he and his wife moved to Carthage, he wanted to get involved and saw the position needed to be filled. He doesn't have anything specific he wants to work on, he just wants to help make the city the best it can be.

"I'm just hoping to be able to help and to do whatever I can to promote Carthage and hope that it can grow and be better,” says West.

He began his official duties during tonight's meeting by voting on ordinances.

The Carthage council also discussed updating the city website tonight. During the meeting, the head of the public service board said the website will be appealing since it can be the first impression of the city online.

There will also be two significant additions to the website. City forms and requests will now be available online and printable, so residents can send them in electronically.

There will also be a translation feature for people who speak Spanish. Council had the first reading of the ordinance tonight, and will vote during the second reading during the next meeting.