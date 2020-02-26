Together Missouri hunters donated 348,535 pounds of meat to feed the hungry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Together Missouri deer hunters donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of meat this past season to feed the hungry, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The release said in total they donated 348,535 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program, including 6,795 whole deer.

“We greatly appreciate the hunters, processors, and sponsors for their support of Share the Harvest,” Conservation Federation of Missouri Executive Director Tyler Schwartze said in a news release. The donated venison stays in the local areas where the deer were harvested so it truly is helping out neighbors in need.”

More than 100 meat processors throughout the state helped grind and package the meat.

Missouri Department of Conservation joined forces with the Conservation Federation of Missouri in 1992 to start Share the Harvest. Since then, they’ve donated more than 4.3 million pounds of venison.

“Hunters started Share the Harvest because they saw a need in their communities and hunters remain the driving force behind this popular program that helps feed our fellow Missourians who are in need,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said in a news release. “We sincerely thank the thousands of deer hunters who support Share the Harvest, along with the many participating meat processors and sponsors who help make it possible.”