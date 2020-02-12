Together For A Better Internet the theme for this year’s Safer Internet Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — While the world of the internet can sometimes be a scary place, there is a day, in February, every year, that promotes a safer environment online.

Do you think the internet will ever be safe?

John Motazedi, SNC Squared, said, “It will never be safe.”

Lee Cushing, IT Manager, Joplin Public Library, said, “No, I don’t believe it’s ever been totally safe.”

February 11th is Safer Internet Day.

“With the availability of information everywhere, we’re all online,” said Motazedi.

The 2020 theme is Together For A Better Internet, the day is dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy, and security.

“So there’s steps you can take to kind of help protect that a little bit. One of the simplest ones is to actually use browsers that don’t track you. So you can use something like Duck Duck Go or you can use Google and go into the incognito mode and that allows them to not necessarily give information about you whenever you’re on a specific site.”

It is also important to use caution when using public computers.

“When you go somewhere and you’re just getting on, I would ask are they running any protections on it most of the time they’re not even going to know if they are,” said Cushing.

“Make sure that you are providing as least, as minimal amount of information to whoever as possible,” said Motazedi.

“We don’t have it so you have to log in with a password, so it’s pretty open so we had to come up with additional ways that we could protect,” said Cushing.

But Cushing says the greatest responsibility for safe browsing is on the user.

“I’ve been on the internet for a really long time and there’s always been caution stuff you need to pay attention to.”