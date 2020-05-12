Today marks last chance to pay 2019 Kansas property taxes

KANSAS — Today’s the last chance to pay your 2019 property taxes in Kansas.

It’s one of the biggest tax days of the year for local governments across the state.

Counties are getting the money that helps fund schools, fire departments, and roads.

Half of last year’s taxes are due for people and businesses if they didn’t fully pay in December.

Property taxes were valued last year before the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s still yet to be known how the crisis will impact valuations for this year.

Sharon Gaede, the Lyon County Treasurer and President of the Kansas County Treasurers Association says she hasn’t seen a decrease in the amount of collections during the crisis.

But she along, with many treasurers, is willing to help anyone that needs assistance during the challenging time.

Sharon Gaede, Lyon County Treasurer, said, We will take payment plans, and help people, you know, and partial payments, if they can’t pay it in full, if they can just pay a fourth of it, whatever, we’ll take that. We’ll do whatever we can to help them out, all they’ve got to do is call us, and we will be more than glad to help them.”

If someone doesn’t pay their remaining taxes today, they will be charged a late fee.

Some lawmakers are calling for the legislature to delay penalties because many are facing financial struggles.