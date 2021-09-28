Today is National Register to Vote Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today, September 28th, is national “Register to Vote Day” across the U.S.

The Jasper County County Clerk, Charlie Davis, says there are a number of ways to become a voter.

But he says you’re less likely to encounter problems come election day depending on the method you use to sign up.

“Course when you renew your license, the motor voter gives you the ability to register to vote at the license office, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website at sos.mo.gov and register to vote on line, but what we encourage people to do it come by our office, that way we can make sure it is done, it is done correctly and you’re registered to vote,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

By the way, the deadline to register and still be able to vote in the upcoming election on November 2nd, is October 6th.

Only two cities have issues on the ballot for that day, the use tax question in Joplin — and Oronogo selling its gas system to spire.