Toby Ray fundraiser held in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Veterans and members of the community are giving back to a man who is always helping others.

Saturday friends held a fish fry fundraiser for Toby Ray at the Carthage VFW Post 2590.

He was diagnosed with Coronavirus back in November 2020 and fell into a coma and was hospitalized for several months.

Ray was released from the hospital in February and has spent the last two weeks in Springfield for rehab.

Organizers say they decided to hold a fundraiser for him because he is always supporting veterans and those in need.

Todd Eriksen, Senior Vice Commander, says, “Toby is one of those guys here when someone needs a benefit somebody has an issue toby takes the lead on putting a benefit together and trying to help people out.”

Toby Ray, Coronavirus Survivor, says, “I was kind of upset about it at first because i was the one who always put the benefits on out here, but I guess this is my turn, and god bless them.”

They were auctioning off a 1981 Cadillac, fishing trip, and more than one hundred items, which were donated.

All proceeds are helping Ray pay his medical bills.