Toby Mac to preform in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Ever since the pandemic started many people have been itching for any form of entertainment.

On April 18th Christian performer Toby Mac will be continuing his drive-in theater tour at the Barco Drive-In in Lamar. This will be the first live singer the venue has hosted since the pandemic started.

Mac will be live on stage at the front of the venue and projected on the screen. People will be able to listen by tuning into channel 87.9.

https://tobymac.com/tour/drive-theater-tour-20

Scott Kelley – Barco And Plaza Theater Manager, said, “To have an artist of his name and everything coming to Lamar it’s gonna be great. He’s a great great singer and artist, so it’s gonna be phenomenal.”