Toastmasters summer workshop teaches students leadership skills

Jomo Toastmasters Club concluded a six-week leadership course Wednesday evening geared to students ages thirteen through seventeen.

And through this program, students learned how to strengthen their public speaking and leadership skills.

“It really was to help build their confidence and to help them experience what it’s like to get up in front of a group to speak, to communicate, and to show some leadership skills as well,” explained Toastmaster Growth Director Christy Profitt.

Members launched this program this year to give students a leg-up in school, but also in everyday life activities.

“We wanted them to come here, practice what it was like to get up and to speak professionally in front of a group, so that when they have to do that at school or out in the real world, they have that opportunity to say, ‘You know what? I can do this,'” Profitt added.

One participant noticed something lacking in an organization she belongs in and took it upon herself to learn something new.

“I decided to get involved with Toastmasters because I saw a need in my youth group for leadership, so my youth leader was like, ‘Hey, I heard about this.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I’ll give it a try!’ And here we are,” explained participant Elizabeth Clark.

She says these past six weeks have been a rollercoaster, but she’s overcome her fear of public speaking.

“One thing I can take away is that I can deliver a speech without notes and without being way too nervous and that I can do this,” said Clark.

Clark adds the skills she learned this summer will help her be more comfortable giving class presentations and leading discussions.

The Jomo Toastmasters Club plans on bring this session back, so that more students can become more comfortable with public speaking and leading a group.