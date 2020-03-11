To cruise or not to cruise amidst coronavirus concerns

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Have you ever wanted to take some time off and go on a cruise?

Until just recently, most of us would jump at that opportunity.

But is it still safe to do that in light of the spread of the coronavirus?

Few businesses have been as affected by the coronavirus as the cruise industry.

Despite those concerns, Annie Golden just recently returned from a cruise with her family and says there are memories that were made she won’t soon forget.

But there were some last minute changes at some of the ports of call they were supposed to go to.

But she says she was fine with that.

Annie Golden, Returned From a Cruise, said, “Belize was not a planned stop, it was kind of a last minute scramble uh sending an email to my travel agent having to rearrange excursions but we ended up on a little island out in the middle of the ocean and um snorkeling so it turned out really nice.”

Ken Mayer, Owner, Galaxsea Cruises & Tours, said, “Thousands of customers are going this week on cruises, hundreds of thousands are going on cruise ships and should return with no incidents so we feel very safe with that, a lot of the protocols that have been put in place are to help protect it that way.”

During circumstances like this one, Mayer says there’s actually a big advantage with booking with an agency

“I think in a lot of ways we save people time because we can provide you the accurate information versus if you booked it yourself now you have to find out.”

“We did see employees out and they were constantly always wiping things down and cleaning, keeping everything clean,” said Golden.