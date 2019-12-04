Tis the season for ‘porch pirates’: Police provide tips to keep packages safe

by: KSN News

Delivery vehicles depart the FedEx Ship Center, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Cranberry Township, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over and the Wichita Police Department is reminding Wichitans about what precautions to take to avoid becoming a victim of package theft.

Many holiday shopping orders were placed online and during this time of year, thieves target homes, looking for packages that are left out.

Here are a list of tips from WPD that can help you avoid becoming a victim:

  • Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there.
  • If you aren’t home or out of town, have packages delivered to a neighbor whom you trust, or have the trusted neighbor pick up the package for you.
  • Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day.
  • You can have packages delivered to a store that you’ve ordered from or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up.
  • Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights.

WPD says if you are a victim of a porch theft, call 911 to file a police report. If you have any surveillance video provide that to authorities to help their investigation. Surveillance video and case numbers can be sent to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at: nwoodrow@wichita.gov.

