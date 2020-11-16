Tips to stay safe from the Pandemic during Thanksgiving

Whether it’s Thanksgiving dinner or not experts say when folks gather around the table Covid-19 won’t mind joining.

To prevent it – at the dinner table health experts suggest finding ways to compromise for Thanksgiving or other dinners.

That means limiting size, practicing social distancing, eating outside, wearing masks when possible, cleaning surfaces, using disposable utensils and other materials, and wearing masks.

As we now are in month eight of battling the virus, doctors say now isn’t the time to let your guard down.

Dr. Jim Kirk, Infectious Disease Specialist, SSM Health St. Anthony “We feel at the holidays in particular that we’ve been good boys and girls – and certainly we do – but unfortunately the virus is not concerned about our fatigue.”

Health experts are urging people to consider where their holiday guests are travelling from before they come to visit.

Other alternatives to an in-person Thanksgiving could be through Facetime or Zoom.