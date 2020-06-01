Tips to keep pets safe during the summer season

by: Deja Bickham

JOPLIN, Mo. — With warmer weather rolling in, the Joplin Humane Society is encouraging you to keep your pets safe during elevated temperatures.

Here are some tips to keep in mind to ensure your furry friend’s safety.

If the pavement is too hot for your hand, then it is too hot for their paws.

Always have fresh, cool water available and access to shade from the sun.

If your pet is showing signs of severe overheating, move them to a cooler area immediately, and spray with cool water.

It’s also important to remember that leaving animals in hot cars is extremely dangerous.

