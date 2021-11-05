Tips to cope with seasonal depression this fall

Transitioning into fall means changing foliage, colder temperatures, less sunshine and, for some, an onset of depression. Seasonal depression, otherwise known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a type of depression that’s triggered by the change in seasons. For most people who experience this, it generally begins in the fall and continues throughout the winter months.

And you don’t have to experience depression year-round to be hit with it seasonally.

“People with seasonal affective disorder may not have depression except as the change of the season,” said Steven Bearden, Licensed Professional Counselor and Community Educator at Ozark Center Hope Spring in Joplin, MO.

To combat seasonal affective disorder this fall before it worsens, follow these tips advised by Bearden:

Adjust your schedule. Waking up earlier, eating earlier, and getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night will help improve your mood as the sun begins to dwindle.

Soak in natural sunlight . If you're at work all day, it's important to take a break from your desk to go outside. "It can be a way to help your body internally regulate itself to the new season," said Bearden.

Create a maintainable exercise routine . Consistency is key, so create a realistic schedule and routine. You do not need to train to run a marathon, just focus on moving for at least 30 minutes.

Use a light box. Practiced since the 1980s, light boxes help you acclimate to the shortage of light. Bearden advises 20 to 45 minutes in front of the light box, preferably early in the morning.

Cultivate winter hobbies . Learning a new musical instrument, practicing recipes, reading, listening to an audiobook or indulging in an activity like card games or bowling with your friends will add some joy into your life. "Winter's a perfect time to do those things that we've always thought, 'I'd like to do that some day,'" said Bearden.

Limit alcohol and refrain from caffeine in the evening : Alcohol, a depressant, is prevalent during the holiday months. To avoid worsening depression, limit alcohol and avoid caffeine earlier in the evening.

Avoid binging on TV . It's easy to get sucked into Netflix, especially when it's dreary outside. Set TV time limits for yourself.

Keep holiday expectations realistic . "Many of us become depressed, unhappy, because of unrealistic expectations in our lives," said Bearden.

Be patient . "Your body will adjust," Bearden added.

. “Your body will adjust,” Bearden added. If these things are not helping, see your physician or mental health professional. Talk therapy or medication are viable treatments for SAD if you are not experiencing any improvements from these tips.

Remember that you will get through this and you will get better. Everything is temporary and there will be more happiness and love to be had in this life.