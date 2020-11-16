Tips for successful Deer Hunting Seasons

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering tips for a successful deer hunting season.

MDC says before you go hunting tell a friend or family member where you will be in case something goes wrong.

If you are hunting on someone’s property this hunting season make sure to keep in touch with the landowner.

Francis Skalicky Media Specialist Missouri Dept. of Conservation, says, “Call them and tell them what kind of vehicle you are going to drive. Just kind of check in with them and make sure everything is still alright. Every conversation with a landowner that you have should also include the words thank you because this is a big favor they’re doing for you to let them hunt on your property so that should be returned with kindness.”

He says to keep the deer meat fresh and safe field dress the deer after its hunted.

If you plan on doing the detailed processing later then quarter the deer and put it in the freezer.

And if you are taking your deer to a meat processor make sure to call in advance and find out what their hours are.