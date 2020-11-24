Tips for safe online shopping

Millions of Americans will be doing some, or in some cases, all of their holiday shopping online. And if you do, there are some measures you can take to reduce the odds of becoming the victim of identity theft.

The Better Business Bureau suggests to protect your computer by installing a firewall, antivirus and anti-spyware software. Check a website’s security settings before entering financial data, such as a credit card number.

Shop trustworthy websites by looking for the better business seal of accreditation. Beware of too good to be true deals. And finally, keep documentation of your order.

For more tips, visit the BBB website.