Tips for safe driving in rainy weather

JOPLIN, Mo.–“The first ten minutes of a rain storm is one of the most dangerous,” explained Mark Box with The Alliance of SWMO. “It can make the road just as slick as it is with ice.”

Drivers face many hazards on the road and aren’t always alert during a rainy commute.

“Anytime there is inclement weather, it increases your risk of a traffic crash,” added JPD Captain Nick Jimenez.

Experts say driving the speed limit or faster, especially when there’s ponding on the roads, could cause your car to hydroplane or lose traction with the road.

“A lot of people tend to break hard when they loose contact with the pavement and it’s actually one of the worst things that can happen,” Box explained. “It can careen your car out of control into oncoming traffic.”

If you do start to hydroplane, professionals say to lay off the breaks — not hit them. If possible, steer away from the pond to prevent an accident.

“If you see a huge puddle in front of you, to maybe move to another lane of traffic if you are able to, or decrease your speed enough where you are not going to lose control of your vehicle,” said Jimenez.