Tips for Deer Season Kick Off

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering tips for this weekends Deer Hunting Season Kick Off.

Before you go hunting make sure you check the weather.

Wear hunter orange and make sure that all your permits and licenses are up to date.

MDC says a lot of hunters are excited for opening weekend, but they want to remind everyone to stay safe.

Francis Skalicky Media Specialist Missouri Dept of Conservation, says, “Take a breath, never let your excitement override good judgement. Remember those basic safety factors like always have the safety on your gun on until your ready to pull the trigger. Before you take a shot take a second to look beyond that deer to make sure it’s a safe shot to take.”

MDC also has a wildlife game hotline that will connect hunters with a conservation agent.

There you can report any violations and a conservation agent can help solve any problems.