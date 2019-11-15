Tiny Tiger Academy visits greenhouse

CARTHAGE, Mo. — High school students in the Carthage FFA program welcomed kindergartners to their greenhouse.

They taught members of the Tiny Tiger Academy about basic biology and agriculture.

Senior Sasha Sloniker says it’s never too early to start recruiting the next generation of members.

“I feel like this is a good way to get the FFA program out and have them see it and see if maybe they want to be a part of it in the future,” said Sloniker.

Sloniker says she loves working in the green house.

The event is an ideal opportunity for students to share their knowledge perhaps start thinking about becoming full time teachers in the future.