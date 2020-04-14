Tinder offering free ‘Passport’ feature to all members through April 30

JOPLIN, Mo. — Although health experts are encouraging people to distance themselves socially, new information released by dating apps shows people are still staying connected emotionally. And Tinder, a popular dating app, has joined in on the conversation to encourage people to stay home.

The app announced that from mid-February to mid-March, conversations on the app were up nearly 20 percent both nationally and globally. The app also reports that Sunday, March 29, more than 3 billion swipes took place on Tinder — the single highest number ever recorded by the dating site.

Tinder Passport: Now free for everyone through April 30th with the latest version of the Tinder app. Because social distancing doesn't have to mean disconnecting.



These record-breaking numbers show people are digitally involved more now than ever before, and along with increasing awareness of COVID-19 with resources linked to the CDC and World Health Organization, Tinder has even taken it a step further by offering the Passport Feature for free to keep users engaged.

Instead of their current geographical location, the feature allows members to set their location to anywhere in the world. Normally, Passport becomes available once members pay for TinderGold, the app’s premium account, but until April 30, the feature is free to all users.

But, as more people were swiping on potential matches more than ever before, Captain Nick Jimenez with Joplin PD says it is important to keep an eye out for red flags — even in the confines of self-isolation.

“Talk to them on the phone or video chat with them,” Jimenez explained. “If they don’t do those things, you should be concerned. Or, someone who asks you for specific information the first time — ‘Where do you live? What city are you from?’ Even if you aren’t planning to meet up soon, these are still questions to look out for.”

Reporting suspicious activity and prioritizing personal safety will also help keep users protected in times of suspicion.

“Protect yourself. Make sure you’re safe if you’re going to be out there,” said Jimenez.

Additionally, one of the app’s settings helps ensure that members’ profiles are visible only when they want them to be. To switch profile visibility on and off, users can flip the ‘Show Me on Tinder’ switch under the ‘Settings’ tab.

Finally, although virtual dating can pose a risk to people if they aren’t careful, Tinder did leave users with some positive news. According to the dating site, the following phrases are seeing a growing popularity in profile bios across the globe: