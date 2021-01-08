Timeline unclear on when most Jasper County residents could get vaccine

If you’re wondering when and where to go to get your covid-19 vaccine, you aren’t alone.

Joplin Health Department Director Ryan Talken says he’d like to know that too, but he says his department is at the mercy of the state as to when the doses will, and that neither his nor the Jasper County Health Department have received any vaccines.



He says everyone in phase 1A will get theirs first before the state switches to phase 1B.

And if you feel the process has been going too slow already, just wait.



“The 1B category is a lot larger group, so the 1B is the high risk individuals that are 18 to 64 year old um it is the essential worker group and also individuals and also individuals that are over 65 and and older,” says Talken.



He says there’s already a shortage of the vaccine now, and he expects that to plague phase 1B as well.



He says the information they receive from the state literally changes on a daily basis.



In fact, Missouri just added a new group of people to phase 1A and Fire Chief Jim Furgerson is glad they did.

“You know, we deal with these patients, whether your fire, police or EMS on a daily basis, lot of times EMS or fire are in close contact with those patients treating them so we were excited to hear that news, anything we can do to provide a little extra layer of protection is always nice,” says Furgerson

Talken says it’s important to remember that each state has their own plan for dispersing the vaccine, which means residents Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma may get theirs at different times.



“So whenever vaccine does come, we can get it out in an efficient and organized fashion,” adds Talken.



Once everyone in phase one that wants to get vaccinated does so, talken says the health department with work with area healthcare providers to make it available to all members of the public.

For more information go to: http://twww.joplinmo.org/civicalerts