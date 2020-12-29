Time running out to pay property taxes

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Tax season is just around the corner and time is running out to pay your personal property taxes. The deadline to pay your property taxes for 2019 is Thursday December 31. The Jasper County Collector of Revenue says there are a few ways to do that on time.

Steven E. McIntosh, Jasper County Collector of Revenue, said, “If they pay after December 31 there’s a penalty applied to the tax bill. So you have a two month window to pay your taxes.”

There are several ways to pay the property tax on time. You can pay it in person at your local county courthouse– or online with a credit card or check. If you pay after December 31 you will get an extra fee.

“An interest in penalty adds up pretty quickly and you just don’t want to go there you’re talking 10% plus you really don’t want to go there if you can avoid it at all.”

Meanwhile the beginning of tax season kicks off in middle of January and runs through April 15. One tax preparer expects people to file as early as possible.

Elizabeth Crane, Owner of Liz’s Tax Service, said, “I think we are going to find a lot of people filing as early as they can because things are so tough with the covid I see a lot of people struggling.”

Crane says a common issue is people forgetting to print out forms with paperless accounts.

“They don’t realize the marketplace health insurance isn’t always going to mail you a form. That goes hand in hand with retirement accounts or dividends. Some of those institutions make you login now because they have gone paperless. And so they’re not going to mail you that form so its important to not leave anything out.”

Her biggest advice is to keep good records.

“If you don’t keep good records and you happen to get audited you’re up the creek without a paddle.”

Crane says you should keep your records as long as possible in case you are ever audited. She says to make sure you have all your paperwork in order whether you go to a preparer or do it yourself.