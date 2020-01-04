Time is Running Out to Run for Joplin City Council

It’s been quite the year for the City of Joplin, from the search for a new city manager, to police and fire pension plans, to wastewater reform. But, just as 2019 came to a close, soon will the terms of more than half the residing council members.

General council members with terms expiring in April are Taylor Brown, Keenan Cortez and Anthony Monteleone, along with Zone II and III council members Melodee Colbert-Kean and Phillip Stinnett.

Council meetings are every other Monday at 5 pm, with the next meeting scheduled for January 6. City council members serve a term of four years.

To file for the election, candidates must gather 150 signatures (75 of those being residents of the same zone if filing for a zone position) along with the general rule of having been a city resident for at least four years from Election Day.

For more information, call (417) 624-0820 ext. 220, 221 or visit the City Clerk on the second floor of city hall. You can also view the Joplin city council Election Guidelines Booklet by clicking here.

The filing deadline is Monday, January 14 at 5 pm.