SARCOXIE, Mo. — Timber and Wesley’s Toy Drive started collecting for its annual toy donation in Sarcoxie.

In 2016 Police Chief Brandy Corum started the toy drive after her son and daughter Welsey and Timber Corum were murdered by her then-boyfriend.

Welsey and Timber enjoyed stuffed animals, toys, and most of all books. She asked people to donate toys and books to the Children’s Center and Children’s Haven in Joplin.

Brandy Corum Police Chief of Sarcoxie, said, “This is what I can do to give back to the community that helped me in such a tremendous way whenever this occurred. I’m still blown away by the support that I still currently have so I guess this is my way of giving back.”

The drive will continue until January 2021.