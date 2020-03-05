Tik Tok under fire from lawmakers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today big tech came under fire as lawmakers on capitol hill raised concerns over some potential ties to China.

Popular teen video app TikTok is the latest company to be tied to Beijing reigniting fear China could have unfettered access to Americans data.

Today FBI officials and cyber experts warned regulations are necessary to break those ties.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, said,” TikTok just does not want to answer questions under oath”

Republican Senator Josh Hawley is slamming popular video app TikTok.

After the tech giant refused to appear before congress for the second time.

“All what they want to do is take all of this information from Americans and teenagers and then ship it off to Beijing.”

Wednesday Hawley called for all federal agencies to ban the use of the app for its’ employees.

He says tech companies like TikTok with operations in China pose a national security threat.

“It collects your site history it collects your key strokes.”

Bryan Ware, Dept. of Homeland Security, said, “That should give us great concern”

Cyber security experts with the department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Department of Justice warned that data could be weaponized.

Clyde Wallace, FBI, “It creates a massive vulnerability of information that could be data mined”

Adam Hickey, DOJ, said, “It makes it easier for intelligence service to either recruit or hack into systems used federal employees”

The Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon and the State Department have already banned the use of Tik Tok.

But say it isn’t the only reason to be concerned.

“China’s certainly not the only one”

Sen. Sheldon White House, D-RI, said, “Weeds are growing without an international strategy”

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says the U.S. and its allies need to find ways to combat the threats and warn users.

“Make the public know what the hazards are here”

Right now lawmakers are considering several bills to ramp up oversight and block companies from sending American data abroad.