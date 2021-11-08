“TIF Act” payment dispute between City of Neosho and Newton County now in the process of being settled

NEOSHO, Mo. — An ongoing dispute between the City of Neosho and Newton County seems to be getting ironed out.

Earlier this year, it was brought to the county’s attention that it hadn’t paid the city any “TIF” money since 2015. Under the “TIF Act” — payments are required on an annual basis.

The city filed a lawsuit last month. The two sides then came to an agreement on a payment plan.

Last week, the county paid the city close to $120,000 to cover the 4th quarter of 2015 and all of 2016. The two sides are still working to determine the exact amount still owed.