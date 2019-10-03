Tickets on sale now for annual SWMO Boys & Girls Club gala

A Southwest Missouri non-profit is prepping for its annual fundraiser.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri will hold the annual Club Comingo Gala on October 12th. It’s held at Indigo Sky Casino — guests can enjoy an auction of art painted by 5th and 6th grade girls from the club, a performance by the dance team, and a meal.

All money raised goes toward the general upkeep of the building, programming, and feeding kids after-school snacks and dinner each day.

“It’s a very rewarding feeling, especially when it happens and you’re there that night and you see the energy and the happiness on everyone’s faces,” explained coordinator Lauren Botts. “You see the kids’ number and the kids’ art being bid on and you just know that it’s making such a difference to our community and our kids.”

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri at (417)623-8072. Just ask for Lauren or Rhonda, and they’ll be able to help you with tickets, a table, or sponsorship.