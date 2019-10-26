Tickets now on sale for Webb City’s Polar Bear Express holiday train ride

WEBB CITY, Mo.–You may not be ready to think about Christmas just yet, but you’ll want to plan ahead to take advantage of a yearly tradition in Webb City.

Tickets for the the Polar Bear Express go on sale starting next week. It’s a trolley ride around King Jack Park, passing through the Winter Wonderland Christmas light show.

City workers say there’s already been so much interest, they’re considering adding extra dates.

“We know that demand is going to be strong,” city administrator Carl Francis explained. “There’s only 4,400 tickets available and we’ve had literally 50,000 hits on the website.”

The Polar Bear Express will run from the last week of November and runs weekends through December. You can find out more by contacting Webb City City Hall.