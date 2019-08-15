Thursday LIVE! Joplin News First on #KSN16 BIG3+bonus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who's considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire.

Trump praised Lewandowski as "a very outstanding guy" in an interview on the "New Hampshire Today" radio show before his rally in the state Thursday evening. The Republican president says that he doesn't think Lewandowski has made up his mind about a run but that if he ran and won the seat he'd be a great senator.