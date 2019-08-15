Thursday LIVE! Joplin News First on #KSN16 BIG3+bonus

LIVE! The {big3} stories this week #KSN16 Erin Sullivan & Chase Bullman
3 SPRINGFIELD MAN WALKS INTO WAL-MART WITH A BIG GUN & 100 ROUNDShttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/breaking-walmart-gunman-charged-with-making-terroristic-threats/
2 HOUSE FIRE DISPLACES FAMILY OF 5https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/firefighters-battle-house-fire-on-penn-heat-advisory-warns-feels-like-105-112/
1 OIS NORTH JOPLIN; MAN DIEShttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/events-leading-to-officer-firing-weapon-and-name-of-suspect-released-joplin-police-ois/
BONUSFIREBALL☄️BOOM ON SUNDAYhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/fireball-event-to-blame-for-boom-on-sunday/
SPIVA PARK MYSTERY PHENOMENA! https://www.facebook.com/558530821016310/posts/1063505940518793