MSHP investigate JPD officer involved shooting in North Joplin

Thursday LIVE! Joplin News First on #KSN16 BIG3+bonus

News

The most-watched and shared stories of the week on Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker, Erin Sullivan

LIVE! The {big3} stories this week #KSN16 Erin Sullivan & Chase Bullman

3 SPRINGFIELD MAN WALKS INTO WAL-MART WITH A BIG GUN & 100 ROUNDShttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/breaking-walmart-gunman-charged-with-making-terroristic-threats/

2 HOUSE FIRE DISPLACES FAMILY OF 5https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/firefighters-battle-house-fire-on-penn-heat-advisory-warns-feels-like-105-112/

1 OIS NORTH JOPLIN; MAN DIEShttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/events-leading-to-officer-firing-weapon-and-name-of-suspect-released-joplin-police-ois/

BONUSFIREBALL☄️BOOM ON SUNDAYhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/fireball-event-to-blame-for-boom-on-sunday/

SPIVA PARK MYSTERY PHENOMENA! https://www.facebook.com/558530821016310/posts/1063505940518793

