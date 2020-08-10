Thunder roll past the Wizards

ESPN WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS COMPLEX — The Oklahoma City Thunder had one goal tonight: Keep the Washington Wizards winless in the bubble.

The Thunder take an early lead.

Mike Muscala sets a screen for Chris Paul, and Paul, bounces it behind his back to Muscala- he puts up three.

Paul again, he pulls up trying to break some ankles but he can’t get the look. He passes it off to Darius Bazley for the three. And swish– nothing but net here.

It’s assist city tonight for Paul, he looks like he’s gonna take it all the way but gets it to Muscala again. That’s another three for the Thunder and Paul had nine assists Sunday afternoon.

Fourth quarter now, Paul pulls up to the three point line– easy.

The Thunder take this one, 121 to 103 and improve to 43-26 on the season.